Analysts Anticipate Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to Post $0.80 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will post $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.81. Nucor reported earnings of $2.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $4.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup set a $60.00 price objective on Nucor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price objective on Nucor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Nucor from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.40.

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $48.60. 35,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,351,795. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day moving average is $53.58. Nucor has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $64.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

In other Nucor news, insider Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 7,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $406,292.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,100,280.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leon J. Topalian sold 5,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $327,413.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,559 shares in the company, valued at $5,283,276.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,203 shares of company stock worth $3,465,601 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 19.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,816,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,863,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547,683 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 363.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,330 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 173.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,084,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,296,000 after purchasing an additional 687,564 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 31.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,623,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,462,000 after purchasing an additional 392,215 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4,741.0% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 393,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,686,000 after purchasing an additional 385,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

