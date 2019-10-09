Analysts Expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) to Announce -$2.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) to report earnings per share of ($2.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.40) and the lowest is ($3.35). Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($1.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($9.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.67) to ($8.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($6.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.55) to ($3.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($0.26).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BHVN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Bailey bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.65 per share, for a total transaction of $188,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,587,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,423,177.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,545,000 after purchasing an additional 294,098 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,008,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,144,000 after purchasing an additional 380,764 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,799,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 545,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 383,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 544,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,832,000 after purchasing an additional 80,096 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHVN stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $41.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average is $49.31. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $67.86.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

