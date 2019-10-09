Analysts Expect Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Will Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings per share of $1.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. Fidelity National Information Servcs reported earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will report full-year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $6.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $7.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fidelity National Information Servcs.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS.

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $147.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.53.

FIS stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,927,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,229. The firm has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 12-month low of $94.53 and a 12-month high of $141.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

In related news, Director Gary L. Lauer sold 9,981 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.77, for a total transaction of $1,355,120.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,173.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark L. Heimbouch sold 111,586 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $14,983,768.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,744,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 331,737 shares of company stock worth $44,517,690. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,183,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,834,000 after acquiring an additional 336,826 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 306.1% during the 1st quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 13,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 438,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,823,000 after acquiring an additional 188,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

