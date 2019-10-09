Analysts Set Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Target Price at $90.00

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

ABG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ABG traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.80. 408,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.57. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $58.60 and a twelve month high of $104.55.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 35.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William Frederick Stax sold 424 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $38,308.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,972.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Deloach, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total transaction of $733,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,542.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,324 shares of company stock worth $1,129,466 in the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

