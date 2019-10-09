Analysts Set ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) PT at €221.15

ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €224.23 ($260.73).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Berenberg Bank set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €245.00 ($284.88) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($290.70) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €185.00 ($215.12) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

ASML Company Profile

