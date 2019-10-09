Analysts Set Just Eat PLC (LON:JE) Target Price at GBX 830.67

Shares of Just Eat PLC (LON:JE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 782.55 ($10.23).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup cut Just Eat to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 690 ($9.02) to GBX 805 ($10.52) in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Just Eat from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 830 ($10.85) and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of JE traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 631.40 ($8.25). 1,482,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,730,000. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Just Eat has a 12 month low of GBX 519.20 ($6.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 833.14 ($10.89). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 712.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 687.25.

About Just Eat

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

