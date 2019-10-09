Analysts Set Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) PT at $8.00

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

PACB has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Shares of PACB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,413,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,464. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $770.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.76. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $7.84.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $24.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.27 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 140.68% and a negative return on equity of 106.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 712,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 216,101 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 957,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 337,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 20.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 76,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 12,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.