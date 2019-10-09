Analysts Set Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) PT at €107.43

Shares of Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €107.43 ($124.92).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SIX2 shares. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($117.44) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of ETR:SIX2 traded up €0.55 ($0.64) on Wednesday, hitting €84.95 ($98.78). 38,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,244. Sixt has a 1-year low of €63.85 ($74.24) and a 1-year high of €107.30 ($124.77). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €87.30 and its 200 day moving average price is €91.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.11.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.