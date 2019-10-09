Analysts Set WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) PT at $16.10

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on WillScot in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Get WillScot alerts:

NASDAQ WSC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.37. The company had a trading volume of 249,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,369. WillScot has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.87, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.87.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $266.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.74 million. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 6.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that WillScot will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $1,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,094,607.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rebecca L. Owen acquired 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $150,775.00. Company insiders own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WillScot by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of WillScot by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of WillScot by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of WillScot by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of WillScot by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. 46.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WillScot

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.