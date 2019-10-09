Analyzing Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) and Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) and Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Talos Energy and Ecopetrol’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy $891.29 million 1.10 $221.54 million $2.66 6.78 Ecopetrol $21.61 billion 1.60 $18.21 billion $1.74 9.67

Ecopetrol has higher revenue and earnings than Talos Energy. Talos Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ecopetrol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Ecopetrol pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Talos Energy does not pay a dividend. Ecopetrol pays out 55.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.1% of Talos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Ecopetrol shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Talos Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Talos Energy and Ecopetrol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy 30.24% 15.59% 5.70% Ecopetrol 16.07% 10.57% 4.76%

Volatility & Risk

Talos Energy has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecopetrol has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Talos Energy and Ecopetrol, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talos Energy 0 0 4 0 3.00 Ecopetrol 0 4 2 0 2.33

Talos Energy currently has a consensus price target of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 119.08%. Ecopetrol has a consensus price target of $20.10, suggesting a potential upside of 19.50%. Given Talos Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than Ecopetrol.

Summary

Talos Energy beats Ecopetrol on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping. The company has 9,071 kilometers of transportation pipeline systems. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons, derivatives, and products. In addition, the company produces and markets polypropylene resin, compounds, and masterbatches; and offers refined and petrochemical products, as well as industrial service sales to customers. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de PetrÃ³leos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was founded in 1948 and is based in BogotÃ¡, Colombia.

