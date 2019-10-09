AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ANAB. ValuEngine upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on AnaptysBio from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $140.00 price target on AnaptysBio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

NASDAQ ANAB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.03. 10,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,880. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.39. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $91.59. The firm has a market cap of $916.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.50.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. AnaptysBio’s revenue for the quarter was up 4900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after acquiring an additional 18,769 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 496,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,300,000 after acquiring an additional 132,868 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,047,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,705,000 after acquiring an additional 35,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,114,000.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

