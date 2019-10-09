Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 11.90

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY) declared a dividend on Friday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Andrews Sykes Group stock opened at GBX 557.50 ($7.28) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.02, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.12 million and a PE ratio of 15.70. Andrews Sykes Group has a 52-week low of GBX 433 ($5.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 770 ($10.06). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 620.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 642.92.

About Andrews Sykes Group

Andrews Sykes Group plc engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation segments. The company offers air conditioning products, including exhaust tube and split type air conditioners, evaporative coolers, cooling fans, and portable humidifiers; and pumps, such as general purpose, silenced range, submersible drainage and sludge, submersible wastewater, hydraulic submersible, and air pumps, as well as pump spares, and hoses and accessories.

