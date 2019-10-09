Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) Major Shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. Purchases 16,267 Shares

Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 16,267 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.86 per share, with a total value of $615,868.62. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 28,833 shares of Anterix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.45 per share, with a total value of $1,022,129.85.

On Friday, September 20th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 6,700 shares of Anterix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $262,707.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 49,715 shares of Anterix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.41 per share, with a total value of $1,959,268.15.

On Thursday, September 12th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 76,883 shares of Anterix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.25 per share, with a total value of $3,017,657.75.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 17,000 shares of Anterix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.99 per share, with a total value of $713,830.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 76,681 shares of Anterix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.65 per share, with a total value of $3,347,125.65.

On Thursday, August 1st, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 96,861 shares of Anterix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.47 per share, with a total value of $4,307,408.67.

On Monday, July 29th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 41,300 shares of Anterix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $1,854,370.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 83,171 shares of Anterix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.20 per share, with a total value of $3,676,158.20.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 401,830 shares of Anterix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $18,078,331.70.

Anterix stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.74. The stock had a trading volume of 612 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,566. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.86. Anterix Inc has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. Anterix had a negative net margin of 769.30% and a negative return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.79 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATEX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Anterix in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Anterix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anterix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Anterix by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Anterix by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

