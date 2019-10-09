Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Apple Hospitality REIT reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $341.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.44 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on APLE. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

In related news, insider Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,133,812 shares in the company, valued at $155,959,366.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Redd Hugh acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,644.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 116.5% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.04. 73,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,123. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.80. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

