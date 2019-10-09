Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Reduced by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,635 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 7.0% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 66.8% during the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 131,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $122,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.03. 10,105,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,093,834. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $229.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,014.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 67,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $14,797,028.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,025,723.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,090 shares of company stock valued at $77,691,639 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.64.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

