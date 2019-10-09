Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.00

Applied Graphene Materials PLC (LON:AGM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.24), with a volume of 35246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.25).

The company has a market cap of $8.90 million and a PE ratio of -2.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 22.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 27.17.

About Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM)

Applied Graphene Materials plc produces and sells graphene products primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers graphene nanoplatelets; and graphene powder in a range of polymer matrices, including thermoset and thermoplastic, as well as adhesives, elastomers, oils, and aqueous and non-aqueous solutions.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Graphene Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Graphene Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.