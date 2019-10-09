Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Holdings Cut by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its holdings in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARNC. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott sold 1,181,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $28,949,618.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,325,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,635,921.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Plant acquired 30,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.13 per share, with a total value of $735,072.19. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 28,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,444.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,205,556 shares of company stock valued at $179,707,601 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ARNC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.75. 118,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,391,046. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.48. Arconic Inc has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.51.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arconic Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Arconic’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

ARNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arconic from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Arconic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.41.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

