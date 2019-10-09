Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Down 6% After Insider Selling

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) was down 6% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.23, approximately 552,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 471,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Specifically, CFO Mark Kaufmann sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $91,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,874 shares of company stock valued at $126,322. 15.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARDX shares. Leerink Swann set a $9.00 target price on Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price objective on Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Svb Leerink increased their price objective on Ardelyx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ardelyx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.81.

The stock has a market cap of $277.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 7.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.27.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 6.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 118,468 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 16.1% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 809,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 111,963 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 81.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 45,280 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 297.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. 72.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

