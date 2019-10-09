Arden Trust Co Sells 1,302 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.8% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Barclays began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

In other news, Director Debra L. Reed acquired 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.14 per share, with a total value of $502,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,611,805. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $127.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.70%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

