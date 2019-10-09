Arden Trust Co Sells 67 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 11,865.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $277,141,000 after buying an additional 1,580,544 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 17,408.1% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,107,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,715 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 1,380.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,442,000 after purchasing an additional 817,506 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 2,697.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 522,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,832,000 after purchasing an additional 503,709 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the second quarter worth $78,321,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

RTN stock traded up $5.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.30. The stock had a trading volume of 738,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,924. The firm has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $144.27 and a 1-year high of $206.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.74.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 26.34%. Raytheon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

In related news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $583,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,773,463.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,469 shares of company stock worth $3,114,720. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

