Ardor Tops One Day Volume of $2.73 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $57.36 million and $2.73 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0574 or 0.00000670 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007719 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010613 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000329 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000566 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Binance, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.