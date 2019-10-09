ARK Web x.0 ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Stock Position Boosted by Advantage Investment Management LLC

Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Web x.0 ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. ARK Web x.0 ETF makes up 3.1% of Advantage Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Advantage Investment Management LLC owned 1.12% of ARK Web x.0 ETF worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Web x.0 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Web x.0 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Web x.0 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Web x.0 ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Web x.0 ETF by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period.

Shares of ARK Web x.0 ETF stock traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $47.58. The company had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,277. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.17. ARK Web x.0 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.19 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

