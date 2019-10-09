ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. trimmed its holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASML. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 37.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,484,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,606 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in ASML by 2,442.3% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after buying an additional 622,998 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 2,755.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 409,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,200,000 after buying an additional 395,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ASML by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,337,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,117,000 after buying an additional 134,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 27.1% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 598,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,500,000 after buying an additional 127,582 shares during the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $246.27. 407,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,238. ASML Holding NV has a 1 year low of $144.50 and a 1 year high of $252.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.25 and a 200-day moving average of $212.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on ASML from $240.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Santander cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

