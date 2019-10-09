AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Sets New 52-Week High at $8,227.88

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8,227.88 ($107.51) and last traded at GBX 7,043 ($92.03), with a volume of 2326427 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,998 ($91.44).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,200 ($107.15) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,300 ($95.39) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 7,062.50 ($92.28).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,178.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,500.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $92.91 billion and a PE ratio of 41.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 71.90 ($0.94) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.28%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

