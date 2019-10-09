ATBCoin (ATB) Reaches Market Cap of $31,967.00

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ATBCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Exrates, YoBit and TOPBTC. ATBCoin has a market cap of $31,967.00 and $28,101.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,557.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $236.65 or 0.02766757 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00615513 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00020011 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000620 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000272 BTC.

ATBCoin (CRYPTO:ATB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ATBCoin is atbcoin.com.

ATBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, TOPBTC, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

