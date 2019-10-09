Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Receives $107.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $546,000. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 253,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Atmos Energy by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 509,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,759,000 after purchasing an additional 43,274 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Atmos Energy by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 32,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 16,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Atmos Energy by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

ATO traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.24. The stock had a trading volume of 454,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,268. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.19. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $87.88 and a 12 month high of $115.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $485.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.16 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.50%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

