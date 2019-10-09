Ausnet Services (ASX:AST) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Ausnet Services Ltd (ASX:AST)’s share price rose 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$1.83 ($1.29) and last traded at A$1.81 ($1.28), approximately 6,154,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 4,860,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.80 ($1.28).

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$1.81.

Ausnet Services Company Profile (ASX:AST)

AusNet Services Ltd engages in energy delivery services business in Australia. The company operates through Electricity Distribution, Gas Distribution, Electricity Transmission, and Commercial Energy Services segments. The Electricity Distribution segment carries electricity from the high voltage transmission network to end users in eastern Victoria.

