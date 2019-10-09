Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.01

Avante Logixx Inc (CVE:XX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.01 and last traded at C$1.01, with a volume of 37300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.44. The company has a market cap of $22.25 million and a PE ratio of -8.07.

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.52 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Avante Logixx Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Avante Logixx (CVE:XX)

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential and commercial security services. The company offers a suite of home and corporate security services, such as system design, installations, monitoring, and services, including alarm response, patrols, secured transport, close protection, international travel advisory, corporate 911, and incident planning.

