Axe Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.75 Million (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. Axe has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and $1.75 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Axe has traded down 34.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00008142 BTC on exchanges including FreiExchange, Crex24 and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003074 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000093 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

AXE is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 4,971,545 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

