Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Balchem during the second quarter worth $31,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Balchem during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Balchem during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Balchem during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Balchem by 180.0% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

BCPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Balchem in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

In other news, VP Scott C. Mason bought 3,000 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.74 per share, with a total value of $254,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,283.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David F. Ludwig sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,147,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $96.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.73. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $73.16 and a one year high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Balchem had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $161.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

