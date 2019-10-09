Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.50 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLDP. Roth Capital cut Ballard Power Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Ballard Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ballard Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,566. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 100.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 252,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 126,321 shares during the last quarter. H2O AM LLP bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 17.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 347,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1,065.1% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 314,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 287,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $561,000. 2.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

