Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco De Chile is principally engaged in commercial banking in Chile, providing general banking services to a diverse customer base that includes large corporations, small and mid-sized businesses and individuals. “

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BCH. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

NYSE BCH traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $27.96. The stock had a trading volume of 187,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,182. Banco de Chile has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $32.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.96.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $704.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 502.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 102.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco de Chile (BCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.