Banco Macro (BMA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Banco Macro (NYSE: BMA):

10/2/2019 – Banco Macro was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/26/2019 – Banco Macro was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

9/19/2019 – Banco Macro was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating.

9/19/2019 – Banco Macro was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/12/2019 – Banco Macro was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

8/10/2019 – Banco Macro was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

NYSE:BMA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,529. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.37. Banco Macro SA ADR has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $77.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The bank reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.43. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $465.92 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Macro SA ADR will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Macro by 10,250.0% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the second quarter worth about $36,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the second quarter worth about $201,000. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

