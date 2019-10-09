Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $22.66. Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund shares last traded at $22.66, with a volume of 1,898 shares changing hands.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCV. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund by 18.6% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 104,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 16,392 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund by 2.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund by 5.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund by 30.2% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period.

About Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

