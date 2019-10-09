Bangor Savings Bank Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2,073.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,886,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,852,443,000 after buying an additional 14,201,379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after buying an additional 4,401,622 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12,204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,259,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,980,000 after buying an additional 3,233,312 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,518,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $602,978,000 after buying an additional 2,061,187 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,513,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,600,995,000 after buying an additional 1,572,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.47.

In other Chevron news, Director Debra L. Reed acquired 4,250 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.14 per share, with a total value of $502,095.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.39. The company had a trading volume of 341,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,560,592. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $127.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.79 and a 200-day moving average of $121.12. The firm has a market cap of $214.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.70%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

