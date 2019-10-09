Bangor Savings Bank Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 406.7% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 245.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $384.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,865. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $241.18 and a twelve month high of $399.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.86.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total value of $366,596.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,209. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.85, for a total value of $727,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

