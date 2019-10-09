Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank E Asia has dedicated itself to service on behalf of the people of Hong Kong and customers in China and overseas. BEA is the largest independent local bank in Hong Kong. BEA offers a full range of wholesale and retail banking services covering corporate banking, personal banking, investment banking and China services. Products ranging from deposits, foreign currency savings, mortgage loans, consumer loans, credit cards, Cyberbanking, Mandatory Provident Fund services, trade finance, syndicated loans, remittances and foreign exchange margin trading. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on BKEAY. CICC Research lowered shares of Bank of East Asia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of East Asia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

OTCMKTS:BKEAY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.37. 2,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,570. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85. Bank of East Asia has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.96.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited provides various banking and related financial services. It operates through eight segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Institutions, Others, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations. The company offers various commercial and personal banking, financial, and insurance services.

