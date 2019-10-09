Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

OZK stock opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. Bank Ozk has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $39.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.90.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 32.47%. The business had revenue of $251.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank Ozk will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OZK. Stephens set a $34.00 price target on Bank Ozk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank Ozk from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank Ozk has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

