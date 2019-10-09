Banyan Capital Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C comprises about 1.0% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,206,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,380,000 after purchasing an additional 319,646 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 14.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,116,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,694,000 after purchasing an additional 144,977 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 15.9% in the second quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 985,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,657,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the second quarter worth $82,656,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 783,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series C alerts:

Shares of LBRDK stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.17. 52,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,579. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52 week low of $68.47 and a 52 week high of $109.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 284.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.37). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 504.89%. The company had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.25.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.