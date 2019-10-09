Banyan Capital Management Inc. Has $7.63 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co comprises about 7.2% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $7,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 643.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.89. 1,145,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,554,432. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $55.04.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $23.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.48.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

