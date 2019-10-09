Banyan Network Market Capitalization Hits $265,058.00 (BBN)

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Banyan Network has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. Banyan Network has a total market capitalization of $265,058.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banyan Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, CoinEx, IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00015741 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000479 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000733 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Banyan Network Token Profile

Banyan Network (BBN) uses the hashing algorithm. Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,736,186 tokens. Banyan Network’s official Twitter account is @banyan_network. The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork. The official website for Banyan Network is www.banyanbbt.org.

Buying and Selling Banyan Network

Banyan Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, CoinEx and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banyan Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banyan Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banyan Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

