Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) by 36.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,661 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 22,691 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Barnwell Industries were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

BRN opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.83.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter.

Barnwell Industries Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

