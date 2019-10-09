Baugh & Associates LLC Has $3.16 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Baugh & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,424 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up about 2.4% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,335,159 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,510,444,000 after purchasing an additional 269,794 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,879,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,095 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,246,886 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $686,060,000 after purchasing an additional 602,772 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,448,755 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $576,376,000 after purchasing an additional 749,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,411,179 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $391,082,000 after purchasing an additional 237,116 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

NYSE COP traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.97. The company had a trading volume of 412,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,050,284. The company has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.73. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $79.96.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. UBS Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.