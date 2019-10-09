Baugh & Associates LLC Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Baugh & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises approximately 3.0% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.72 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

In other Kinder Morgan news, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $5,928,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 241,879,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,538,840.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 71,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,442,477.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,330.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 705,000 shares of company stock worth $14,007,550 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.01. 10,146,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,850,786. The company has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.81. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average of $20.34.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 16.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

