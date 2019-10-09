Baugh & Associates LLC Sells 1,464 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Baugh & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KHC. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays set a $30.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.05.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $26.72. The company had a trading volume of 312,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,922,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $58.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 43.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.33%.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $712,952,605.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van bought 250,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.45 per share, with a total value of $7,112,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,379.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

