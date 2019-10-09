Baugh & Associates LLC Sells 375 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Baugh & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,987 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 3.8% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 25.0% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 91.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,454,239 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $122,138,000 after acquiring an additional 694,262 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 203,419 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $219,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randel William Woodgrift sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $5,720,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,346,631.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,497 shares of company stock valued at $15,701,810 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABT traded down $2.41 on Tuesday, reaching $78.63. The company had a trading volume of 352,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,866. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.54 and its 200-day moving average is $81.66. The stock has a market cap of $144.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $65.44 and a 52 week high of $88.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.38.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

