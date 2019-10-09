BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 338 ($4.42).

BBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of BBA Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BBA Aviation in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BBA Aviation from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on BBA Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “add” rating and a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered BBA Aviation to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

LON:BBA traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 311 ($4.06). The company had a trading volume of 1,111,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. BBA Aviation has a fifty-two week low of GBX 207 ($2.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 311.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 281.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.32, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. BBA Aviation’s payout ratio is 1.11%.

About BBA Aviation

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

