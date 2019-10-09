BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) Holdings Decreased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,317 shares during the period. BB&T accounts for about 0.8% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $8,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in BB&T during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in BB&T in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in BB&T by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BB&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BB&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get BB&T alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BBT shares. ValuEngine cut BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price target on BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on BB&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

NYSE:BBT traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $51.02. 1,504,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,082,567. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. BB&T Co. has a 1 year low of $40.68 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.17. The company has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.17.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BB&T Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from BB&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. BB&T’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,505.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $712,952,605.08. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,099,147 shares of company stock valued at $714,407,173. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BB&T Profile

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

Further Reading: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT).

Receive News & Ratings for BB&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.