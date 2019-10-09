Beazley (LON:BEZ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $566.48

Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $566.48 and traded as high as $622.48. Beazley shares last traded at $616.00, with a volume of 756,377 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BEZ. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Beazley from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Beazley from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 655 ($8.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Beazley to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a report on Monday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 618.38 ($8.08).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 598.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 566.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and a PE ratio of 20.33. The company has a current ratio of 13.44, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45.

In related news, insider Adrian Cox acquired 6,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.49) per share, with a total value of £18,001.14 ($23,521.68).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

