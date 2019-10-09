Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Receives $266.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $266.56.

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

NYSE BDX traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $247.81. 595,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,068. Becton Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $264.74. The company has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.78 and its 200-day moving average is $245.73.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $3,002,702.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,937,554.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 9,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total transaction of $2,450,565.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,041 shares in the company, valued at $8,707,294.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,249 shares of company stock worth $9,616,803 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.